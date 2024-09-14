Prophet for the World: A New Perspective on Prophet Muhammad

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday unveiled a new book titled 'Prophet for the World,' written by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, the president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Speaking at the event, Reddy emphasized that the core teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, the Gita, and the Bible are fundamentally similar. He warned against forces trying to spread hatred in society and called for collective efforts to counter them.

Reddy lauded AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was present at the event, describing him as the 'voice of the poor.' He stressed the importance of a strong opposition to rectify governmental mistakes, whether at the state or national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)