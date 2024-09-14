Left Menu

Prophet for the World: A New Perspective on Prophet Muhammad

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy launched 'Prophet for the World,' authored by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani. He emphasized the universal essence of religious teachings and encouraged unity against societal hate. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was praised as a 'voice of the poor.' The book offers unique insights into Prophet Muhammad's life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:18 IST
Prophet for the World: A New Perspective on Prophet Muhammad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday unveiled a new book titled 'Prophet for the World,' written by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, the president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Speaking at the event, Reddy emphasized that the core teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, the Gita, and the Bible are fundamentally similar. He warned against forces trying to spread hatred in society and called for collective efforts to counter them.

Reddy lauded AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was present at the event, describing him as the 'voice of the poor.' He stressed the importance of a strong opposition to rectify governmental mistakes, whether at the state or national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024