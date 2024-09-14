Collective Efforts Needed to Combat Hatred Says Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday urged for collective efforts to check attempts to spread hatred in the country.

During the release of the book 'Prophet for the World' by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, Reddy commended the author for creating a resource beneficial for both Muslims and others interested in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

The Chief Minister also lauded AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi as the 'voice of the poor' and stressed the need for strong opposition to correct mistakes in governance, urging unity to combat divisive rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)