Billionaire Spacewalk: Historic Private Mission Beyond Earth

A billionaire tech entrepreneur and his crew concluded a historic private space mission, achieving the highest altitude since NASA's moonwalkers. They conducted the first non-professional spacewalk, testing new spacesuit technology for SpaceX. The mission, Polaris Dawn, is part of a privately funded space exploration program aiming for future Mars missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A historic private space mission concluded as a billionaire tech entrepreneur and his crew returned to Earth. They achieved the highest altitude since NASA's moonwalkers, making history by conducting the first non-professional spacewalk.

SpaceX's capsule splashed down in predawn darkness in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida. The crew included tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, two SpaceX engineers, and a former Air Force Thunderbird pilot.

This mission, dubbed Polaris Dawn, is the second chartered flight with SpaceX for Isaacman, part of a privately funded program testing technology for future Mars missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

