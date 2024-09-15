Billionaire Spacewalk: Historic Private Mission Beyond Earth

A historic private space mission concluded as a billionaire tech entrepreneur and his crew returned to Earth. They achieved the highest altitude since NASA's moonwalkers, making history by conducting the first non-professional spacewalk.

SpaceX's capsule splashed down in predawn darkness in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida. The crew included tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, two SpaceX engineers, and a former Air Force Thunderbird pilot.

This mission, dubbed Polaris Dawn, is the second chartered flight with SpaceX for Isaacman, part of a privately funded program testing technology for future Mars missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)