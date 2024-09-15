RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Leads Tree Plantation Drive in Alwar

On Sunday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat participated in a tree plantation initiative in Alwar, Rajasthan, as confirmed by officials.

He was accompanied by Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, state Environment Minister Sanjay Sharma, and other dignitaries.

The event took place at Matru Van Park, where Bhagwat planted a sapling. Yadav, who represents Alwar in Parliament, highlighted the park's development as part of the Prime Minister's 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign, aimed at increasing the region's green cover.

Additional RSS and BJP leaders also attended the programme. Earlier, Bhagwat addressed RSS volunteers at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Alwar and is scheduled to remain in the district until September 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)