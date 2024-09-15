Emmy Awards Spotlight: 'Shogun' and 'The Bear' Primed for Victory

The Emmy Awards, set to recognize television's best, will be held Sunday with historical drama 'Shogun' and comedy 'The Bear' anticipated to dominate. Hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, the event will feature cast reunions and Olympian appearances. Winners are decided by the Television Academy's nearly 22,000 members.

'Shogun,' an opulent 17th-century Japanese power struggle narrative, leads predictions for best drama, while 'The Bear' is favored for top comedy. Both FX network shows stream on Hulu, potentially marking a noteworthy night for Disney and its TV division.

Having returned to its September schedule, the Emmys will air live from downtown Los Angeles on Disney's ABC at 5 p.m. Pacific time. 'Shogun' has already set records with 14 Creative Arts Emmy wins, and 'The Bear' also performed strong with seven such awards. Limited series front-runner is Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer,' with other contenders including 'Ripley,' 'Fargo,' and 'True Detective: Night Country.'

