Emmy Awards Spotlight: 'Shogun' and 'The Bear' Primed for Victory
The Emmy Awards will recognize the top television shows on Sunday. Historical drama 'Shogun' and comedy 'The Bear' are expected to win big. The ceremony, hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, will feature cast reunions and appearances by Olympians. Winners are selected by the Television Academy's members.
'Shogun,' an opulent 17th-century Japanese power struggle narrative, leads predictions for best drama, while 'The Bear' is favored for top comedy. Both FX network shows stream on Hulu, potentially marking a noteworthy night for Disney and its TV division.
Having returned to its September schedule, the Emmys will air live from downtown Los Angeles on Disney's ABC at 5 p.m. Pacific time. 'Shogun' has already set records with 14 Creative Arts Emmy wins, and 'The Bear' also performed strong with seven such awards. Limited series front-runner is Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer,' with other contenders including 'Ripley,' 'Fargo,' and 'True Detective: Night Country.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
