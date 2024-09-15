Odisha Government Launches 'Subhadra Swagat' Padayatra

The Odisha government kicked off the 'Subhadra Swagat' padayatra on Sunday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's launch of the 'Subhadra' yojana on September 17.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who oversees the Women and Child Development department, inaugurated the programme to create awareness among women and welcome the scheme at the village level. Leaders of the gram panchayat level federation are supervising the padayatras in every gram panchayat. The launch was graced by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and Mission Shakti Secretary Shalini Pandit. The event commenced from Giri Durga Temple and concluded at Rama Devi Women's University.

The Mission Shakti Department and Women and Child Welfare Department organized the event in 10,000 locations on Sunday. Parida stated that around 60 lakh women have already registered for the Subhadra scheme. Those completing the process by September 15 will receive their first financial assistance instalment on September 17, coinciding with the scheme's launch by Prime Minister Modi. Subhadra Yojana is aimed at providing financial assistance to at least 1 crore women, who will receive Rs 50,000 over five years, with beneficiaries receiving Rs 10,000 in two instalments annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)