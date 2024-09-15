Left Menu

Odisha Government Launches 'Subhadra Swagat' Padayatra

Odisha launched 'Subhadra Swagat' padayatra to raise awareness about the upcoming 'Subhadra Yojana' to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to at least 1 crore women across the state. The padayatra covered rural regions with leaders and officials participating in the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:36 IST
Odisha Government Launches 'Subhadra Swagat' Padayatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government kicked off the 'Subhadra Swagat' padayatra on Sunday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's launch of the 'Subhadra' yojana on September 17.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who oversees the Women and Child Development department, inaugurated the programme to create awareness among women and welcome the scheme at the village level. Leaders of the gram panchayat level federation are supervising the padayatras in every gram panchayat. The launch was graced by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and Mission Shakti Secretary Shalini Pandit. The event commenced from Giri Durga Temple and concluded at Rama Devi Women's University.

The Mission Shakti Department and Women and Child Welfare Department organized the event in 10,000 locations on Sunday. Parida stated that around 60 lakh women have already registered for the Subhadra scheme. Those completing the process by September 15 will receive their first financial assistance instalment on September 17, coinciding with the scheme's launch by Prime Minister Modi. Subhadra Yojana is aimed at providing financial assistance to at least 1 crore women, who will receive Rs 50,000 over five years, with beneficiaries receiving Rs 10,000 in two instalments annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024