Raaj Shaandilyaa Clarifies Inspiration Behind 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'

Director Raaj Shaandilyaa debunks comparisons between his upcoming film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' and the Hollywood movie 'Sex Tape'. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, the film chronicles a couple's frantic search for a lost wedding night video. Shaandilyaa emphasizes the original inspiration and his cautious approach in dialogue writing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:58 IST
Director Raaj Shaandilyaa has addressed speculation regarding the inspiration behind his new movie, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. Contrary to rumors, the film bears no connection to Hollywood's 'Sex Tape'.

Shaandilyaa, renowned for the 'Dream Girl' series, stressed the originality of his filmmaking. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, 'Vicky Vidya' is set in the 1990s and follows a married couple's quest to retrieve a lost wedding night video. The filmmaker noted that the story originated from co-writer Yusuf Ali Khan and began taking shape in 2018.

Shaandilyaa aims to authentically depict the CD era's impact on society. Despite delays due to the pandemic and prior projects, he remains committed to delivering a unique cinematic experience. Future projects were also teased, involving collaborations with top actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan.

