Raaj Shaandilyaa Clarifies Inspiration Behind 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'

Director Raaj Shaandilyaa has addressed speculation regarding the inspiration behind his new movie, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. Contrary to rumors, the film bears no connection to Hollywood's 'Sex Tape'.

Shaandilyaa, renowned for the 'Dream Girl' series, stressed the originality of his filmmaking. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, 'Vicky Vidya' is set in the 1990s and follows a married couple's quest to retrieve a lost wedding night video. The filmmaker noted that the story originated from co-writer Yusuf Ali Khan and began taking shape in 2018.

Shaandilyaa aims to authentically depict the CD era's impact on society. Despite delays due to the pandemic and prior projects, he remains committed to delivering a unique cinematic experience. Future projects were also teased, involving collaborations with top actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan.

(With inputs from agencies.)