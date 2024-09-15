Left Menu

India: The Cradle of Democratic Values, Emphasizes Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted India's rich history of democratic values, tracing them from ancient times to the modern era. He emphasized that Indian culture promoted well-being and inclusiveness. Adityanath made these remarks during a meet commemorating notable religious leaders and stressed the need for Indians to take pride in their democratic heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:36 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, underscored the historical depth of democratic values within Indian civilisation, asserting these have flourished from ancient to modern times.

Speaking in Gorakhpur at a meet titled 'India is the mother of democracy,' Adityanath highlighted India's long-standing emphasis on human values and inclusiveness. He noted that India's cultural ethos prioritized well-being and happiness for all, encapsulated by the sentiment 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah'.

Adityanath, joined by Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, linked these values to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,' asserting that India's sages championed true democracy. He also cited historical examples, including the Vaishali Republic and Lord Krishna's governance principles, to illustrate India's democratic ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

