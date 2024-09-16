Left Menu

Spectacular Celebrations: HKTB Unveils Enhanced Mid-Autumn Festival Events

This year's Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong is set to exceed expectations with upgraded events, including the expanded Fire Dragon Dance, a drone show, and various action-packed performances. Festive installations and cultural displays will enrich the city's ambience, providing a unique blend of tradition and modernity for both locals and visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:29 IST
This year's Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong promises to be a spectacular affair, surpassing previous celebrations with an upgraded lineup of events. The Fire Dragon Dance, a longstanding tradition, has expanded its performance area and introduced a live broadcast for three nights, ensuring wider audience engagement.

On September 17, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will host its inaugural Mid-Autumn-themed drone show over Victoria Harbour. The show will feature thousands of drones creating stunning scenes, including the iconic Jade Rabbit, set against the city's breathtaking skyline. This innovative display aims to bridge tradition and modernity, adding a fresh take to conventional festivities.

The city will be adorned with photo-worthy installations and lantern displays, immersing both locals and visitors in a vibrant festive atmosphere. Key tourist spots and public areas will feature fire dragon motifs and LED displays, enhancing the overall celebratory spirit. Details and schedules for all events can be found on the HKTB's official website.

