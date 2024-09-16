Indian Designers Shine at 2024 Emmy Awards

Left Menu

Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Gaurav Gupta made a significant impact at the 2024 Emmy Awards with their designs worn by celebrities such as Laura Dern and Mindy Kaling. Dern, wearing intricate jewelry by Sabyasachi, and Kaling, in a black Gupta gown, showcased the exquisite craftsmanship of Indian designers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:07 IST
Emmy Awards
  • Country:
  • India

Indian designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Gaurav Gupta made their mark at the 2024 Emmy Awards, held at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater. The event was graced by celebrities highlighting Indian craftsmanship in fashion and jewelry.

Laura Dern, known for her role in Apple TV+'s 'Palm Royale', adorned herself with statement jewelry from Sabyasachi on the Emmy red carpet. She wore the Palm Avenue necklace, earrings, and a bangle, all meticulously crafted with high-quality gemstones and diamonds.

Mindy Kaling, famed for 'The Office' and 'The Mindy Project', donned a black gown by Gaurav Gupta. Her off-the-shoulder ensemble was shared on Instagram as her 'dream dress'. Notably, other celebrities such as Rebel Wilson and Allison Janney also chose Gupta's designs for the prestigious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

