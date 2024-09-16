Indian Designers Shine at 2024 Emmy Awards

Indian designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Gaurav Gupta made their mark at the 2024 Emmy Awards, held at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater. The event was graced by celebrities highlighting Indian craftsmanship in fashion and jewelry.

Laura Dern, known for her role in Apple TV+'s 'Palm Royale', adorned herself with statement jewelry from Sabyasachi on the Emmy red carpet. She wore the Palm Avenue necklace, earrings, and a bangle, all meticulously crafted with high-quality gemstones and diamonds.

Mindy Kaling, famed for 'The Office' and 'The Mindy Project', donned a black gown by Gaurav Gupta. Her off-the-shoulder ensemble was shared on Instagram as her 'dream dress'. Notably, other celebrities such as Rebel Wilson and Allison Janney also chose Gupta's designs for the prestigious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)