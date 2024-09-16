Harshdeep Hortico Secures Orders Worth INR 86.6 Lakhs from Adani Group

Harshdeep Hortico Limited, a noteworthy player in the horticulture accessories and garden furniture industry, has announced new orders valued at INR 86.6 lakhs.

The company will manufacture and supply customized planters for Mumbai and Mangaluru Airports, operated by Adani Group. The order for Mumbai International Airport is worth INR 64.90 lakhs, while Mangaluru Airport's order totals INR 21.7 lakhs, with deliveries expected within 120 days.

Known for beautifying marquee installations across India, Harshdeep Hortico's innovative designs have attracted long-term customers, including airports and hotels. Director Harshit Shah emphasized the company's commitment to quality, innovation, and timely delivery, notably mentioning its sustained partnership with the Adani Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)