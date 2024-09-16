Left Menu

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Sisters Swept Away Saving Brother in Ganga

In Haripur Kalan, two minor sisters were swept away in the current of the Ganga river while saving their younger brother from drowning. The incident occurred during a family outing at Geeta Kutir Ghat. Despite saving their brother, the sisters remain untraced after being caught in the strong current.

In a tragic incident in Haripur Kalan, two minor sisters were swept away by the strong current of the Ganga river while attempting to save their nine-year-old brother, Suraj, from drowning.

The incident took place around 11:30 am at Geeta Kutir Ghat, where a woman was bathing along with five children from two families, according to police reports.

The heroic sisters, Sakshi (15) and Vaishnavi (13), managed to push their brother towards the river bank but were themselves caught in the current and swept away. A search operation, involving the State Disaster Police Force, has been launched, but the siblings remain untraced.

