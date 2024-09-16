Tragic Rescue Attempt: Sisters Swept Away Saving Brother in Ganga

In a tragic incident in Haripur Kalan, two minor sisters were swept away by the strong current of the Ganga river while attempting to save their nine-year-old brother, Suraj, from drowning.

The incident took place around 11:30 am at Geeta Kutir Ghat, where a woman was bathing along with five children from two families, according to police reports.

The heroic sisters, Sakshi (15) and Vaishnavi (13), managed to push their brother towards the river bank but were themselves caught in the current and swept away. A search operation, involving the State Disaster Police Force, has been launched, but the siblings remain untraced.

