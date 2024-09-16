Left Menu

Seventeen's Emotional Journey Continues with 'Spill the Feels'

K-pop band Seventeen announced their new mini album 'Spill the Feels' set to release on October 14. The album explores themes of vulnerability and overcoming helplessness. This announcement follows their historic performance as the first K-pop headliner at Lollapalooza Berlin. The band will also embark on a new world tour starting October 12 in Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:29 IST
K-pop sensation Seventeen revealed the title of their upcoming mini album, 'Spill the Feels', scheduled for release on October 14. The album delves into emotional themes of vulnerability and resilience.

This exciting announcement comes on the heels of Seventeen's groundbreaking performance as the first K-pop headliner at Lollapalooza Berlin.

The 13-member band will soon embark on their 'Right Here' world tour starting October 12 in Korea, with stops across the U.S., Japan, and Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

