Christian Pastor David Lin Freed After 17 Years in Chinese Prison

David Lin, a Christian pastor from California, has been freed after nearly 20 years in a Chinese prison, according to the U.S. State Department. Lin, 68, was detained in 2006 and later convicted of contract fraud.

Lin's frequent travels to China in the 1990s to spread the gospel led to his detention when he sought to assist an underground church. He was formally arrested in 2009 and sentenced to life in prison. Advocacy groups argue that charges like Lin's are often used to target leaders in the house church movement.

Lin's release comes amidst increasing tensions between the U.S. and China, following visits by high-profile officials, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan. His release has drawn attention to other Americans detained in China, with calls for their immediate release.

(With inputs from agencies.)