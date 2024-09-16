Boeing Faces Financial Strain Amid Ongoing Worker Strike

Boeing announced it is halting hiring and contemplating temporary furloughs in response to a strike involving over 30,000 workers on the U.S. west coast. The strike, now in its fourth day, is significantly affecting the company's financial stability.

In a letter to employees, Boeing CFO Brian West expressed concern over the actions, stating, 'This strike jeopardizes our recovery in a significant way and we must take necessary actions to preserve cash and safeguard our shared future.' Negotiations are set to resume on Tuesday after union members rejected a contract offer that included a 25% pay increase but removed an annual performance bonus.

Union leaders are pushing for higher wages and the reinstatement of a defined-benefit pension. Previous strikes serve as a reference for workers' financial plans, with several preparing for an extended period without salaries. The strike comes amidst broader issues, including a recent safety crisis involving a Boeing 737 MAX and warnings of a potential credit rating downgrade.

