Pipeline Blaze Triggers Evacuation in Suburban Houston

Firefighters were engaged in a fierce battle against a pipeline fire in suburban Houston on Monday, which ignited grass fires and torched power poles, prompting an evacuation of nearby neighborhoods.

The blaze broke out at 9:55 am in La Porte, approximately 25 miles southwest of Houston. Video footage from KTRK showcased damage to a park adjacent to the fire, and firefighters were seen dousing homes near the affected area.

Local authorities, including La Porte city spokesperson Lee Woodward, have ordered residents in the Brookglen neighborhood to evacuate. 'Please avoid the area and follow law enforcement direction. Further details will be released as available,' Woodward stated in an email. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

