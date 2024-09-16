Pipeline Blaze Triggers Evacuation in Suburban Houston
A pipeline fire in La Porte, near Houston, sparked grass fires and burned power poles, causing an evacuation of nearby neighborhoods. The fire started at 9:55 am and damaged a nearby park. Residents have been ordered to evacuate, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Firefighters were engaged in a fierce battle against a pipeline fire in suburban Houston on Monday, which ignited grass fires and torched power poles, prompting an evacuation of nearby neighborhoods.
The blaze broke out at 9:55 am in La Porte, approximately 25 miles southwest of Houston. Video footage from KTRK showcased damage to a park adjacent to the fire, and firefighters were seen dousing homes near the affected area.
Local authorities, including La Porte city spokesperson Lee Woodward, have ordered residents in the Brookglen neighborhood to evacuate. 'Please avoid the area and follow law enforcement direction. Further details will be released as available,' Woodward stated in an email. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
