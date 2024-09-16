Barcelona's Playmaker Aitana Bonmatí Extends Contract Until 2028
Barcelona announced the extension of Aitana Bonmatí's contract until June 2028. The 26-year-old playmaker has played 275 games, scoring 96 goals and leading Barcelona to numerous victories, including a recent Champions League win. Bonmatí has secured 23 trophies with the club, making her one of the most decorated players in Barcelona's history.
Barcelona extended the contract of women's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí on Monday until 2028.
The 26-year-old playmaker signed a new contract to June 30, 2028, the club said.
Bonmatí has played 275 games for Barcelona, scoring 96 competitive goals. She is the club's all-time top goalscorer and is tied with Alexia Putellas for the Champions League record of 22.
One of her Champions League goals came in last season's final, where Barcelona defeated Lyon for its third European title.
Bonmatí, also a Spain international, has won 23 trophies with Barcelona, the eighth most in the club's history.
