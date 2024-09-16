Left Menu

Barcelona's Playmaker Aitana Bonmatí Extends Contract Until 2028

Barcelona announced the extension of Aitana Bonmatí's contract until June 2028. The 26-year-old playmaker has played 275 games, scoring 96 goals and leading Barcelona to numerous victories, including a recent Champions League win. Bonmatí has secured 23 trophies with the club, making her one of the most decorated players in Barcelona's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:42 IST
Barcelona's Playmaker Aitana Bonmatí Extends Contract Until 2028
Aitana Bonmatí
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona extended the contract of women's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí on Monday until 2028.

The 26-year-old playmaker signed a new contract to June 30, 2028, the club said.

Bonmatí has played 275 games for Barcelona, scoring 96 competitive goals. She is the club's all-time top goalscorer and is tied with Alexia Putellas for the Champions League record of 22.

One of her Champions League goals came in last season's final, where Barcelona defeated Lyon for its third European title.

Bonmatí, also a Spain international, has won 23 trophies with Barcelona, the eighth most in the club's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024