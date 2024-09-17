Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Celebrates Vishwakarma Jayanti

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 09:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 09:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, a celebration honoring the skilled and hardworking individuals involved in construction and creation.

'Best wishes to the people of the country on Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti. On this occasion, my special salute to all my skilled and hardworking colleagues associated with construction and creation,' Modi stated in his post on X.

With a vision of a developed and self-reliant India, Modi expressed his confidence in the significant contributions of these dedicated professionals. The Prime Minister, who marked his 74th birthday, shared his message in Hindi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

