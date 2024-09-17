Prime Minister Narendra Modi Celebrates Vishwakarma Jayanti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on Vishwakarma Jayanti, acknowledging the skilled and hardworking individuals in construction and creation. He expressed confidence in their contributions towards building a developed and self-reliant India. Modi, who celebrated his 74th birthday, shared his message in Hindi on X.
