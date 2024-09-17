Controversy Rages Over Hyderabad Liberation Day in Telangana
Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized successive governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for not officially celebrating 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' on September 17. He accused them of vote bank politics and said only the central government under PM Narendra Modi has been commemorating the event.
- Country:
- India
Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has criticized successive governments in both undivided Andhra Pradesh and present-day Telangana for refraining from officially celebrating 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' on September 17, attributing the absence of celebrations to appeasement and vote bank politics.
Speaking at the Central government-organized anniversary event marking the 1948 merger of the erstwhile Hyderabad State with the Indian Union, Reddy alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao altered his stance on the day after coming to power.
Reddy noted that, unlike Maharashtra and Karnataka, which mark the day in districts once part of the Hyderabad princely state, Telangana's state government has ignored calls for official celebrations. He emphasized the importance of recognizing historical facts for the future generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tyagi Vows Loyalty to Nitish Kumar, Comments on Modi Government's Stability
Kashmir bore the brunt of terrorism for decades, 10 years of Modi government brought terror incidents down by 70 percent: Amit Shah.
BJP Hails Modi Government's Achievements in J&K: Peace, Development, and Zero-Tolerance on Terrorism
Sunita Kejriwal Praises 'Haryana Ka Laal' Arvind Kejriwal, Criticizes Modi Government
Chidambaram Slams 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal by Modi Government