Controversy Rages Over Hyderabad Liberation Day in Telangana

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has criticized successive governments in both undivided Andhra Pradesh and present-day Telangana for refraining from officially celebrating 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' on September 17, attributing the absence of celebrations to appeasement and vote bank politics.

Speaking at the Central government-organized anniversary event marking the 1948 merger of the erstwhile Hyderabad State with the Indian Union, Reddy alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao altered his stance on the day after coming to power.

Reddy noted that, unlike Maharashtra and Karnataka, which mark the day in districts once part of the Hyderabad princely state, Telangana's state government has ignored calls for official celebrations. He emphasized the importance of recognizing historical facts for the future generations.

