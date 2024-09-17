Left Menu

Controversy Rages Over Hyderabad Liberation Day in Telangana

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized successive governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for not officially celebrating 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' on September 17. He accused them of vote bank politics and said only the central government under PM Narendra Modi has been commemorating the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:46 IST
Controversy Rages Over Hyderabad Liberation Day in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has criticized successive governments in both undivided Andhra Pradesh and present-day Telangana for refraining from officially celebrating 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' on September 17, attributing the absence of celebrations to appeasement and vote bank politics.

Speaking at the Central government-organized anniversary event marking the 1948 merger of the erstwhile Hyderabad State with the Indian Union, Reddy alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao altered his stance on the day after coming to power.

Reddy noted that, unlike Maharashtra and Karnataka, which mark the day in districts once part of the Hyderabad princely state, Telangana's state government has ignored calls for official celebrations. He emphasized the importance of recognizing historical facts for the future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024