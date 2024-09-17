Bluekraft Digital Foundation Launches Publishing and Knowledge Centre, Unveils 'Viksit Bharat Fellowship'

On Tuesday, Bluekraft Digital Foundation heralded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday by unveiling the 'Publishing and Knowledge Centre' and launching the 'Viksit Bharat Fellowship'.

CEO Akhilesh Mishra expressed pride in the foundation's initiative, highlighting its potential to empower emerging and experienced talents worldwide.

The fellowship, open to 25 individuals, aims to celebrate and document India's diverse narratives through various formats, providing participants with mentorship and resources to enhance their work, ultimately contributing to the nation's discourse on development.

