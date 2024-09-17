Left Menu

Bluekraft Digital Foundation Launches Publishing and Knowledge Centre, Unveils 'Viksit Bharat Fellowship'

Bluekraft Digital Foundation announced the establishment of its 'Publishing and Knowledge Centre' and launched the 'Viksit Bharat Fellowship' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday. The fellowship aims to empower emerging talents and document India's diverse journeys through various formats, including books, articles, and case studies.

On Tuesday, Bluekraft Digital Foundation heralded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday by unveiling the 'Publishing and Knowledge Centre' and launching the 'Viksit Bharat Fellowship'.

CEO Akhilesh Mishra expressed pride in the foundation's initiative, highlighting its potential to empower emerging and experienced talents worldwide.

The fellowship, open to 25 individuals, aims to celebrate and document India's diverse narratives through various formats, providing participants with mentorship and resources to enhance their work, ultimately contributing to the nation's discourse on development.

