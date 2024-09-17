Left Menu

Japan's 'Shogun' Triumphs at Emmy Awards with Record Haul

Japan's historical drama 'Shogun' celebrated a record-breaking success at the Emmy Awards with 18 wins, highlighting the country's rich cultural heritage. The government is optimistic about the global appreciation for Japanese history, backed by the efforts of creators and actors like Hiroyuki Sanada. This victory marks another milestone in Japan's rising global cultural influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 17:27 IST
Japan's 'Shogun' Triumphs at Emmy Awards with Record Haul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's government and public rejoiced over the record trophy haul for the period drama 'Shogun' at the Emmy Awards, further solidifying their growing influence in global culture and tourism. The historical epic about Imperial Japan won 18 awards, including best drama and acting awards for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

Adding to the triumph, another Japanese period piece, 'Blue Eye Samurai', secured an Emmy for best-animated program. The Japanese government praised these achievements, stressing that 70% of the dialogue in 'Shogun' was in Japanese, and noted Sanada's extensive involvement in production.

'We aim to encourage more Japanese creators to take on international projects,' Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshi Moriya said. This month, a committee was established to bolster the entertainment and content industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024