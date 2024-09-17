Japan's 'Shogun' Triumphs at Emmy Awards with Record Haul

Japan's government and public rejoiced over the record trophy haul for the period drama 'Shogun' at the Emmy Awards, further solidifying their growing influence in global culture and tourism. The historical epic about Imperial Japan won 18 awards, including best drama and acting awards for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

Adding to the triumph, another Japanese period piece, 'Blue Eye Samurai', secured an Emmy for best-animated program. The Japanese government praised these achievements, stressing that 70% of the dialogue in 'Shogun' was in Japanese, and noted Sanada's extensive involvement in production.

'We aim to encourage more Japanese creators to take on international projects,' Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshi Moriya said. This month, a committee was established to bolster the entertainment and content industries.

