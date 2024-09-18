Kerala High Court Bans Videography in Guruvayur Temple's Nadapanthal

In a landmark decision, the Kerala High Court has barred vloggers and individuals from filming inside the Nadapanthal at the revered Guruvayur Lord Krishna temple.

Constructed to offer protection from heat and rain for devotees, the Nadapanthal has become a subject of scrutiny following a petition by two devotees. Their complaint arose after a woman was seen cutting a birthday cake and recording the event in the structure.

The court's bench, consisting of Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar, emphasized that videography inside the temple is strictly prohibited, except for marriage functions and other religious ceremonies. The court has instructed the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee to ensure compliance and seek police assistance if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)