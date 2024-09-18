Court Emphasizes Noise Limits for Religious Festivals Equally

The Bombay High Court declared on Wednesday that noise pollution from loudspeakers and sound systems exceeding permissible levels is detrimental during both Ganesh Chaturthi and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar addressed public interest litigations (PILs) requesting a ban on high-decibel sound systems, DJs, and laser lights during Eid processions, as neither the Quran nor Hadith endorses their use for celebrations.

The court highlighted a prior order for Ganesh Chaturthi under the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000, confirming that harmful noise levels affect all festivals. Petitioners were urged to present scientific data on the impact of laser lights on humans to substantiate their claims.

