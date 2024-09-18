Left Menu

WWF-India Joins Forces with IPN Foundation to Revolutionize Environmental Education

WWF-India and the Indian Principals’ Network (IPN) Foundation announce a nationwide partnership aimed at advancing environmental education and conservation. This strategic collaboration will engage students, educators, and citizens through innovative programs aligning with India’s sustainability goals. The initiative underscores the importance of interdisciplinary learning and community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:07 IST
WWF-India Joins Forces with IPN Foundation to Revolutionize Environmental Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, 18 September, 2024: In a significant move aimed at elevating environmental education and conservation efforts across India, WWF-India has partnered with the Indian Principals' Network (IPN) Foundation. This collaboration seeks to amplify initiatives that cultivate a community of planet champions through engaging students, educators, and citizens in innovative educational programs and capacity-building activities.

India has showcased its commitment to environmental sustainability with goals such as achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and developing new National Biodiversity Targets. This partnership aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasizing the integration of environmental education into the curriculum. WWF-India and IPN will leverage a holistic approach, promoting interdisciplinary learning, outdoor education, and community involvement.

"Nature loss and climate change have a domino effect that impacts everyone," said Neha Raghav, Director-Environment Education at WWF-India. "Creating meaningful change for a sustainable future requires collective action. We are thrilled to partner with the Indian Principals' Network Foundation to build a nationwide community of planet champions who can advocate for conservation, mobilize communities, and drive policy change."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024