WWF-India Joins Forces with IPN Foundation to Revolutionize Environmental Education

New Delhi, 18 September, 2024: In a significant move aimed at elevating environmental education and conservation efforts across India, WWF-India has partnered with the Indian Principals' Network (IPN) Foundation. This collaboration seeks to amplify initiatives that cultivate a community of planet champions through engaging students, educators, and citizens in innovative educational programs and capacity-building activities.

India has showcased its commitment to environmental sustainability with goals such as achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and developing new National Biodiversity Targets. This partnership aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasizing the integration of environmental education into the curriculum. WWF-India and IPN will leverage a holistic approach, promoting interdisciplinary learning, outdoor education, and community involvement.

"Nature loss and climate change have a domino effect that impacts everyone," said Neha Raghav, Director-Environment Education at WWF-India. "Creating meaningful change for a sustainable future requires collective action. We are thrilled to partner with the Indian Principals' Network Foundation to build a nationwide community of planet champions who can advocate for conservation, mobilize communities, and drive policy change."

