WWF-India Joins Forces with IPN Foundation to Revolutionize Environmental Education
WWF-India and the Indian Principals’ Network (IPN) Foundation announce a nationwide partnership aimed at advancing environmental education and conservation. This strategic collaboration will engage students, educators, and citizens through innovative programs aligning with India’s sustainability goals. The initiative underscores the importance of interdisciplinary learning and community engagement.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi, 18 September, 2024: In a significant move aimed at elevating environmental education and conservation efforts across India, WWF-India has partnered with the Indian Principals' Network (IPN) Foundation. This collaboration seeks to amplify initiatives that cultivate a community of planet champions through engaging students, educators, and citizens in innovative educational programs and capacity-building activities.
India has showcased its commitment to environmental sustainability with goals such as achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and developing new National Biodiversity Targets. This partnership aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasizing the integration of environmental education into the curriculum. WWF-India and IPN will leverage a holistic approach, promoting interdisciplinary learning, outdoor education, and community involvement.
"Nature loss and climate change have a domino effect that impacts everyone," said Neha Raghav, Director-Environment Education at WWF-India. "Creating meaningful change for a sustainable future requires collective action. We are thrilled to partner with the Indian Principals' Network Foundation to build a nationwide community of planet champions who can advocate for conservation, mobilize communities, and drive policy change."
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
At least 10 dead or injured after a bus crashes into a group of students in eastern China, official media say, reports AP.
Tragic Bus Accident Involving Students in Eastern China
Tragic Incident in Nalanda: Contaminated Water Claims Life, Nine Students Hospitalized
Rural Infrastructure in Ghana: Successes and Sustainability Challenges of the CBRDP
Galgotias University Students' Historic Win at Paris 2024 Paralympics