U.S. Polo Assn. Collaborates with Jaipur Royalty for Exclusive Collection

U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association, has announced an exclusive collaboration with His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur. This partnership resulted in the U.S. Polo Assn. x His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh Collection, a luxurious line blending Jaipur's royal heritage with the elegance of sports fashion.

Drawing inspiration from Jaipur's rich history and architectural splendor, the collection features pieces that exude timeless appeal. Intricate Zardosi crest detailing and vibrant colors reflect the regal charm of Jaipur and its iconic Panchranga flag. The collection aims to elevate wardrobes by incorporating a touch of royal heritage and contemporary elegance.

Set to debut in the Autumn-Winter 2024 season, the capsule line is poised to captivate the Indian market. Amitabh Suri, CEO of U.S. Polo Assn. India, highlighted the collection's unique blend of cultural legacy and modern sophistication, offering consumers a chance to experience Jaipur's grandeur and embrace the sport of polo.

(With inputs from agencies.)