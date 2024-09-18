Left Menu

U.S. Polo Assn. Collaborates with Jaipur Royalty for Exclusive Collection

U.S. Polo Assn. partners with His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur for a premium capsule line that merges Jaipur's royal heritage with sports fashion. This collection, launching in Autumn-Winter 2024, features luxurious fabrics and designs inspired by Jaipur’s cultural essence and polo traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:12 IST
U.S. Polo Assn. Collaborates with Jaipur Royalty for Exclusive Collection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association, has announced an exclusive collaboration with His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur. This partnership resulted in the U.S. Polo Assn. x His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh Collection, a luxurious line blending Jaipur's royal heritage with the elegance of sports fashion.

Drawing inspiration from Jaipur's rich history and architectural splendor, the collection features pieces that exude timeless appeal. Intricate Zardosi crest detailing and vibrant colors reflect the regal charm of Jaipur and its iconic Panchranga flag. The collection aims to elevate wardrobes by incorporating a touch of royal heritage and contemporary elegance.

Set to debut in the Autumn-Winter 2024 season, the capsule line is poised to captivate the Indian market. Amitabh Suri, CEO of U.S. Polo Assn. India, highlighted the collection's unique blend of cultural legacy and modern sophistication, offering consumers a chance to experience Jaipur's grandeur and embrace the sport of polo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024