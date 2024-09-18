Left Menu

Tourism in Shimla Hit by Communal Tensions Over Unauthorized Constructions

Recent protests in Himachal Pradesh concerning unauthorized constructions in mosques have negatively impacted tourism in Shimla. Occupancy rates in hotels have dropped significantly as tourists are wary of the ongoing tension. The tourism sector, already weakened by the pandemic and monsoon disasters, faces further setbacks.

The recent communal tension due to protests over unauthorised constructions in mosques has severely impacted tourist inflow in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh's state capital, according to local hoteliers.

Despite the peaceful nature of most protests, the atmosphere of unrest has led to a significant drop in hotel occupancy rates, plunging from the usual 40-50% in September to just 10-20% this year. 'The tourism industry, already reeling from the effects of the Covid pandemic and last year's monsoon disaster, has been further crippled,' explained M K Seth, president of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association.

Seth warned that the situation could deteriorate if the tensions escalate, leading to even more booking cancellations. The communal dispute began with a minor scuffle in the Malyana area and quickly spread, with various regions in the state now witnessing similar demands for mosque demolitions. Local hotelier Ashwani Sood expressed concern, 'If the issue is not managed timely, Shimla might lose its appeal as a peaceful tourist destination.'

