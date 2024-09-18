Kiara Advani Stuns Fans with Chic Airport Look, Upcoming Movie Projects Tease Excitement

Actor Kiara Advani made a stunning appearance at Mumbai airport on Wednesday, capturing the attention of onlookers with her chic co-ord set and stylish black leather jacket. The 'Kabir Singh' star posed for photographers with ease, exemplifying her fashion-forward persona.

Complementing her look with trendy glasses and white sneakers, Kiara's monochromatic ensemble quickly drew admiration from fans. Social media was abuzz with praise, with comments highlighting her 'gangsta vibes' and 'hot' look.

On the professional front, Kiara is gearing up for some high-profile projects. She is set to share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr in 'War 2', although an official announcement is still pending. Additionally, she plays a pivotal role in 'Game Changer', a Telugu film featuring Ram Charan, that centers around an IAS officer challenging political corruption.

Fans are also eagerly awaiting 'Don 3', where Kiara will star alongside Ranveer Singh, who has been confirmed as the new Don in Farhan Akhtar's iconic franchise. The third installment was teased with Ranveer's captivating introduction as Don, adding to the legacy of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan who previously played the role. The franchise is known for its gripping narratives and thrilling action sequences.

'Don' initially featured Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Boman Irani, premiering in 2006 and winning Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Its successful sequel released in 2011 saw Hrithik Roshan in a special appearance. The series is a remake of the 1978 original starring Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)