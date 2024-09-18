Left Menu

RSS Chief Advocates Embracing a Vedic Life

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat encouraged the adoption of a Vedic lifestyle, emphasizing the resurgence of 'sanatan dharma' and changing global perceptions. He highlighted the Vedic texts as a repository of wisdom for both material and spiritual lives, urging people to study and propagate their teachings.

New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for the adoption of a Vedic way of life, asserting that the resurgence of 'sanatan dharma' is upon us and that global attitudes towards it are shifting.

Bhagwat emphasized that the Vedas are a profound source of knowledge, offering essential life lessons for both material and spiritual well-being. He noted that ancient sages composed the Vedas in a transcendental state for the welfare of the world, and he encouraged people to read, apply, and share this wisdom.

Addressing an event for the launch of the third edition of a Hindi commentary on the Vedas by Shripad Damodar Satvalekar, Bhagwat reiterated that the Vedas emphasize the unity of the world and the transience of worldly divisions. He stated that the principles of dharma inherent in the Vedas unite, uplift, and lead individuals to success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

