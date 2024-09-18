Russia Supports Pakistan's BRICS Bid, Strengthens Bilateral Ties

Russia on Wednesday declared its support for Pakistan's BRICS membership application, as both nations committed to bolstering bilateral trade and cultural connections.

'We are glad that Pakistan has applied for membership. BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation are friendly organisations, and we will support this,' Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said during a press conference with Pakistani counterpart and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Overchuk noted a significant expansion of BRICS over the past year, with countries worldwide showing keen interest. Founded in 2006, BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, with Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia joining as full members in 2024.

During the discussions, Dar emphasized that the two countries had reached USD 1 billion in trade last year and are prioritizing the expansion of trade ties, logistics, and related issues.

He highlighted potential energy cooperation with Russia and the significance of joint connectivity projects like rail and road networks. Dar stressed the importance of strengthening ties with Russia, viewing it as a valuable player across multiple regions, including its role in Afghanistan's peace and stability.

Additionally, the two nations reviewed the entire spectrum of cooperation and plans for further dialogue in areas of trade, industry, energy, connectivity, science, technology, and education. Relations have significantly improved since the Cold War, with both countries now engaging in regular military exercises and exploring arms deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)