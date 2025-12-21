Left Menu

New Era for Nuclear Energy: SHANTI Bill Revolutionizes Sector

The SHANTI Bill, now approved by President Droupadi Murmu, updates laws governing India's civil nuclear energy sector, inviting private sector participation. It repeals outdated legislation, allowing businesses to operate nuclear plants under government licenses, while leaving sensitive activities to the central government or its entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 22:54 IST
New Era for Nuclear Energy: SHANTI Bill Revolutionizes Sector
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's energy sector, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill. The legislation, endorsed by Parliament during the Winter Session, marks a transformative approach for the nation's civil nuclear policy framework.

The SHANTI Bill subsumes existing nuclear energy laws, notably repealing the Atomic Energy Act of 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010. These outdated restrictions previously hampered the sector's growth. With the bill's passage, private enterprises gain the ability to construct, manage, and decommission nuclear power facilities under a governmental license.

Despite opening the door to private investment, the legislation stipulates that uranium and thorium mining, isotopic separation, and other sensitive operations remain under the jurisdiction of the central government or its subsidiaries. This ensures that key aspects of the sector continue to be managed securely by government entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025