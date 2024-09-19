Left Menu

Outrage Over Vandalism of Hindu Temple in New York Ahead of PM Modi's US Visit

More than two dozen American lawmakers have expressed outrage over the vandalism of a Hindu temple in Melville, New York, which took place just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the US. The incident has been condemned by various leaders who called for unity and religious tolerance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:50 IST
Narendra Modi Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBMumbai)
  • Country:
  • United States

In response to the recent vandalism of a Hindu temple in Melville, New York, over two dozen American lawmakers have expressed their outrage, just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled US visit. Lawmakers from both parties quickly condemned the act, calling it a 'vile' and 'unacceptable' display of intolerance.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville was defaced on Monday night with hateful graffiti. This incident has drawn a chorus of disapproval from top leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who stated that hate has no place in America. Congressman Rich McCormick echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that love and understanding will triumph over intolerance.

The Hindu American Foundation has urged the Department of Justice to investigate the incident. Leaders have rallied in support of the Hindu community, calling for swift legal action against those responsible, reinforcing America's foundational values of religious freedom and mutual respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

