Club Artizen's 2024 Festive Boxes: Celebrating Indian Craftsmanship

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India: Club Artizen, a Hyderabad-based social enterprise dedicated to integrating handmade sustainable crafts into Indian homes, has unveiled its 2024 Festive boxes.

These offerings feature traditional artwork by master artists and customizable sustainable festive products crafted by artisans and NGOs from across the country. The initiative, led by founder Anita Hariharan and co-founder Meera Rajagopalan, seeks to empower rural artisans by ensuring fair compensation through royalties for sold items.

The 2024 Festive Catalogue includes a range of themed boxes such as the Madhubani Box, Sohrai Art Box, Picchhvai Box, and Gond Art Box, each containing various artisan-made products. Club Artizen also offers custom and corporate gifting options, reinforcing their commitment to mindful consumption and sustainable living.

