Club Artizen's 2024 Festive Boxes: Celebrating Indian Craftsmanship
Club Artizen, a Hyderabad-based social enterprise, has launched their 2024 Festive boxes. These boxes feature traditional art by master artists and customizable sustainable festive products made by craft clusters and NGOs across India. Founded by Anita Hariharan, the initiative focuses on promoting sustainable traditional crafts while providing fair compensation to artisans.
Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India: Club Artizen, a Hyderabad-based social enterprise dedicated to integrating handmade sustainable crafts into Indian homes, has unveiled its 2024 Festive boxes.
These offerings feature traditional artwork by master artists and customizable sustainable festive products crafted by artisans and NGOs from across the country. The initiative, led by founder Anita Hariharan and co-founder Meera Rajagopalan, seeks to empower rural artisans by ensuring fair compensation through royalties for sold items.
The 2024 Festive Catalogue includes a range of themed boxes such as the Madhubani Box, Sohrai Art Box, Picchhvai Box, and Gond Art Box, each containing various artisan-made products. Club Artizen also offers custom and corporate gifting options, reinforcing their commitment to mindful consumption and sustainable living.
