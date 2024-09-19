Left Menu

Jaipur Rugs Projects Triple Revenue Jump with Annual 'Rug Utsav' Festival

Leading handmade rugs manufacturer Jaipur Rugs expects a revenue increase of over three-fold during this year's annual 'Rug Utsav' event, positively impacting more than 40,000 rural artisans. The festival, accessible at stores in India and 17 international locations, aims to generate Rs 50 crore this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:46 IST
Jaipur Rugs Projects Triple Revenue Jump with Annual 'Rug Utsav' Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Leading handmade rugs manufacturer Jaipur Rugs expects a more than three-fold revenue increase during its month-long 'Rug Utsav' event, which will aid over 40,000 rural artisans.

The company has launched Rug Utsav 2024 at its stores across India and in 17 global locations, including Milan, Dubai, China, and Russia.

"With broader reach, we aim to achieve Rs 50 crore in revenue, continuing to bridge tradition with a global audience," Jaipur Rugs stated.

Last year, the company generated ₹15 crore in sales from Indian stores and online channels.

The company recently opened new stores in Pune and London, reaching an annual turnover of Rs 975 crore.

Jaipur Rugs also leverages online channels to boost sales and states that online and physical store buyers are distinct demographics, complementing each other.

Working with over 40,000 rural artisans, 85% of whom are women, Jaipur Rugs emphasizes sustainable livelihoods and community empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024