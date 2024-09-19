Jaipur Rugs Projects Triple Revenue Jump with Annual 'Rug Utsav' Festival

Leading handmade rugs manufacturer Jaipur Rugs expects a more than three-fold revenue increase during its month-long 'Rug Utsav' event, which will aid over 40,000 rural artisans.

The company has launched Rug Utsav 2024 at its stores across India and in 17 global locations, including Milan, Dubai, China, and Russia.

"With broader reach, we aim to achieve Rs 50 crore in revenue, continuing to bridge tradition with a global audience," Jaipur Rugs stated.

Last year, the company generated ₹15 crore in sales from Indian stores and online channels.

The company recently opened new stores in Pune and London, reaching an annual turnover of Rs 975 crore.

Jaipur Rugs also leverages online channels to boost sales and states that online and physical store buyers are distinct demographics, complementing each other.

Working with over 40,000 rural artisans, 85% of whom are women, Jaipur Rugs emphasizes sustainable livelihoods and community empowerment.

