Terrifying Python Attack in Thailand: Woman Survives

A 64-year-old woman outside Bangkok survived a harrowing attack by a four-to-five-meter-long python that coiled around her and squeezed her for nearly two hours. Authorities eventually freed her, and she was treated for multiple bites. Such snake encounters are not uncommon in Thailand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:01 IST
A 64-year-old Thai woman experienced a terrifying encounter with a massive python as she was preparing to do her evening dishes at her home near Bangkok. Arom Arunroj felt a sharp pain and looked down to see the snake coiling around her, eventually squeezing her to the kitchen floor.

"I grabbed it by the head, but it only tightened," Arom told Thairath newspaper. Her cries for help went unanswered until a passerby alerted authorities nearly an hour and a half later. Responding officers used a crowbar to hit the snake until it released its grip and slithered away.

Arom was exhausted but otherwise unharmed except for several bite wounds. Snake encounters are common in Thailand; last year, 26 people were killed by venomous snake bites according to government statistics. Reticulated pythons, the largest snakes in Thailand, can grow up to 10 meters long and weigh 130 kilograms.

