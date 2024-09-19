Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Former ITBP Chief Gautam Kaul

Former ITBP Director General Gautam Kaul, notable for his service during Indira Gandhi's assassination, has died at age 83 after a prolonged illness. He was a retired IPS officer. His legacy is remembered by many, including Kiran Bedi. Kaul will be cremated at Lodhi crematorium.

Updated: 19-09-2024 16:37 IST
Tributes Pour In for Former ITBP Chief Gautam Kaul
Gautam Kaul, the ex-director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and a key figure during the turbulent period of Indira Gandhi's assassination, passed away on Wednesday at 83 after a prolonged illness.

Kaul, whose career in the Indian Police Service (IPS) began with the 1965 batch, will be cremated on Thursday at the Lodhi crematorium, as confirmed by officials. Survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter, the former top cop leaves behind a legacy of distinguished service.

Kiran Bedi, India's first female IPS officer, hailed Kaul as a mentor and a kind man, emphasizing his welfare-oriented approach. The ITBP also paid homage, calling him a 'beacon of service' and a 'prolific writer.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

