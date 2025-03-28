Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 09:38 IST
Criminal injured in exchange of fire with police in Delhi's Vikaspuri
A 25-year-old wanted criminal was held after a brief exchange of fire with police in west Delhi's Vikaspuri early Friday, an official said.

The accused, identified as Akash Jha alias Monu, was injured in the firing and was rushed to a nearby hospital, he said, adding he is involved in multiple cases of robbery, firing and assault.

Jha is also wanted in a case registered under the Gunda Act at Gautam Budh Nagar police station in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

''Jha, who was previously arrested in a 2024 firing case registered at Mayapuri police station and released on bail in November last year, had been reportedly roaming in the area and attempting to extort money,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

The police traced Jha's hideout to Indira Camp No. 5 in Vikaspuri. Around 1:30 am, when the police raided the premises, the accused opened fire at the team, he said.

One of the bullets hit an officer's bulletproof jacket, following which police fired back in self-defence, injuring Jha in the left leg, he said.

Jha was immediately shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Legal proceedings against him are being initiated at the Vikaspuri police station, and further investigations are underway. He will be formally arrested after receiving treatment.

