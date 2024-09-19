Left Menu

Tripura's Tourism Boom: From Temple Facelifts to Adventure Tourism

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced substantial growth in the state's tourism sector, with a significant influx of domestic and international tourists. The state secured a Rs 180 crore loan from the ADB for tourism infrastructure and introduced adventure tourism. Temples and historical sites are also being revamped to attract more visitors.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday confirmed significant growth in the state's tourism industry, attributing it to the government's coordinated efforts. During 2023-24, Tripura welcomed 5,45,000 tourists, including 75,000 from abroad, marking notable progress in the sector, he stated at a Dhalai event.

Saha revealed that Tripura has secured a Rs 180 crore loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to enhance its tourism infrastructure. He highlighted the nearing completion of the Tripureswari Temple facelift in Gomati district, one of the sacred 'Shakti Peeths'. Additionally, the government has rolled out adventure tourism attractions in Dumbur, Chhabimura, and Jampui Hills to draw younger visitors.

Notably, the Pushpabanta Palace or Kunjaban Palace is undergoing renovations, with plans of potentially transforming it into a five-star hotel to preserve the Manikya dynasty's heritage. A light and sound show at Ujjayanta Palace, illustrating the dynasty's history, has also been introduced to captivate tourists.

