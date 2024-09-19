Shoolini University Ranks Among Top 2% Global Scientists

Twenty researchers from Shoolini University have been recognized among the top 2 per cent of scientists worldwide, according to a prestigious list compiled by Stanford University. The list, derived from Scopus data by Elsevier, categorizes scientists based on career-long impact and scientific performance in 2023, placing Shoolini University prominently in global academia.

Founder and Chancellor, Prof. PK Khosla, celebrated the recognition, noting it underscores the university's growing influence in global research. Pro Chancellor, Vishal Anand, highlighted the university's dynamic research culture as a key driver behind this remarkable achievement. The researchers honored for their outstanding performance in 2023 include Sadanand Pandey, Pardeep Singh, Gaurav Sharma, Pankaj Raizada, Amit Kumar, Shyam Singh Chandel, Santanu Mukherjee, Dhriti Kapoor, Anil Kumar, and others.

Additionally, eight scientists were featured in the career-long impact list, further solidifying Shoolini's standing in the research community. Vice Chancellor, Prof. Atul Khosla, emphasized that this recognition reflects the strength of the university's researchers and its growing role in global academia. Despite being ranked 70th in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF), Shoolini University has outperformed several higher-ranked institutions in the Stanford list, with its representation growing from 5 per cent in 2020 to 20 researchers now included.

Stanford University's detailed methodology for the list examines factors like citations, h-index, and a composite score (c-score), ensuring a comprehensive assessment of each scientist's work. Researchers are grouped into 22 major fields and 174 sub-fields, showcasing their areas of expertise and influence.

Founded in 2009, Shoolini University, located in the scenic lower Himalayas, is a prominent private institution known for its high standards in faculty, placements, and research innovation. The university is committed to further supporting its researchers and fostering an environment conducive to cutting-edge scientific work.

(With inputs from agencies.)