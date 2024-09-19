Explosive Lineup Announced for DP World International League T20's Third Season
The DP World International League T20's upcoming third season is set to take place from January 11 to February 9, featuring high-octane cricketing action with new star players joining the six franchises. The tournament will occur in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, promising thrilling matches with both new and returning talent.
The player signing window, which opened in June and closed last Sunday, has welcomed new talents such as Jason Roy, Fakhar Zaman, Shai Hope, Lockie Ferguson, and several others to the tournament.
The matches, scheduled in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, will feature world-renowned cricket stars, including David Warner and Dasun Shanaka, along with West Indian legends like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Kieron Pollard. Fans can also expect to see returning favorites such as Sikandar Raza and Chris Jordan.
