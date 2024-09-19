Left Menu

Quad Leaders to Unveil Landmark Cancer Initiative at Wilmington Summit

Quad leaders will gather in Wilmington, US, for their annual summit where they will introduce a milestone initiative to combat cancer. The summit, hosted by President Biden, will also address global challenges and review progress. Prime Minister Modi will engage in bilateral talks and address the UN General Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:10 IST
Quad Leaders to Unveil Landmark Cancer Initiative at Wilmington Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Quad leaders are set to unveil a milestone initiative this Saturday aimed at combating cancer. The announcement will be made during their annual summit in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by US President Joe Biden.

The summit will see the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The leaders will also discuss global challenges including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Indo-Pacific security.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted that the 'Cancer Moonshot' event is a signature initiative of this summit. This initiative aims to reduce the burden of cancer in the Indo-Pacific region. Modi's visit will also include bilateral talks and a keynote address at the United Nations General Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024