Quad Leaders to Unveil Landmark Cancer Initiative at Wilmington Summit

In a significant move, Quad leaders are set to unveil a milestone initiative this Saturday aimed at combating cancer. The announcement will be made during their annual summit in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by US President Joe Biden.

The summit will see the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The leaders will also discuss global challenges including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Indo-Pacific security.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted that the 'Cancer Moonshot' event is a signature initiative of this summit. This initiative aims to reduce the burden of cancer in the Indo-Pacific region. Modi's visit will also include bilateral talks and a keynote address at the United Nations General Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)