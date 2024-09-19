Quad Leaders to Unveil Landmark Cancer Initiative at Wilmington Summit
Quad leaders will gather in Wilmington, US, for their annual summit where they will introduce a milestone initiative to combat cancer. The summit, hosted by President Biden, will also address global challenges and review progress. Prime Minister Modi will engage in bilateral talks and address the UN General Assembly.
In a significant move, Quad leaders are set to unveil a milestone initiative this Saturday aimed at combating cancer. The announcement will be made during their annual summit in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by US President Joe Biden.
The summit will see the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The leaders will also discuss global challenges including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Indo-Pacific security.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted that the 'Cancer Moonshot' event is a signature initiative of this summit. This initiative aims to reduce the burden of cancer in the Indo-Pacific region. Modi's visit will also include bilateral talks and a keynote address at the United Nations General Assembly.
