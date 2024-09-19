Left Menu

Green Tribunal Seeks Response on Environmental Concerns Over Delhi Slum Rehabilitation

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has called for responses from various authorities over a plea alleging environmental degradation due to the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) proposed slum rehabilitation scheme in Kusumpur Pahadi. The scheme aims to construct 2,800 dwelling units in an environmentally sensitive region, raising concerns about ecological impact.

Updated: 19-09-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:00 IST
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought responses from the Centre, Delhi's lieutenant governor, and others regarding a plea that alleges environmental degradation due to the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) proposed slum rehabilitation scheme in Kusumpur Pahadi.

The scheme plans to build 2,800 dwelling units over 18.96 acres in Kusumpur Pahadi, where approximately one lakh people currently reside. The site is part of the notified protected forest of the Aravali Bio-Diversity Park, covering around 690 acres between Vasant Vihar and Vasant Kunj in Delhi.

The NGT bench, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, highlighted substantial environmental concerns, including potential degradation and threats to the ecological lifeline of south Delhi. The tribunal has asked the respondents, including the Centre, DDA, LG's office, Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), and the Ridge Management Board, to submit their responses by affidavit before the next hearing on December 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

