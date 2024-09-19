Left Menu

Real Change Needed in Workplace Culture, Not Just Condolences, Says Harsh Goenka

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, emphasizes the need for substantial changes in workplace culture, following the death of a 26-year-old chartered accountant, Anna Sebastian Perayil, due to alleged extreme work pressure at Ernst & Young. Goenka calls for clear work-life boundaries, responsible leadership, and wellness initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:09 IST
Real Change Needed in Workplace Culture, Not Just Condolences, Says Harsh Goenka
  • Country:
  • India

Harsh Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises, has called for significant reforms in workplace culture following the tragic death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant at Ernst & Young, allegedly due to extreme work pressure. Goenka stressed that real change, and not mere condolences, is what is needed to foster a healthier workplace environment.

In a post on X, Goenka outlined six critical actions for India Inc, emphasizing the need for clear work-life boundaries and holding leaders responsible for toxic work environments. His recommendations include implementing mental health programs, ensuring manageable workloads, and introducing wellness initiatives. Goenka also highlighted the importance of mentoring new hires and tackling employee burnout by rewarding efficiency rather than long hours.

Goenka's statements follow a letter from Perayil's mother to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani, criticizing the 'glorification' of overwork at the firm. The Ministry of Labour & Employment has announced an investigation into the alleged 'unsafe and exploitative work environment' at Ernst & Young.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024