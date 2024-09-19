Real Change Needed in Workplace Culture, Not Just Condolences, Says Harsh Goenka

Harsh Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises, has called for significant reforms in workplace culture following the tragic death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant at Ernst & Young, allegedly due to extreme work pressure. Goenka stressed that real change, and not mere condolences, is what is needed to foster a healthier workplace environment.

In a post on X, Goenka outlined six critical actions for India Inc, emphasizing the need for clear work-life boundaries and holding leaders responsible for toxic work environments. His recommendations include implementing mental health programs, ensuring manageable workloads, and introducing wellness initiatives. Goenka also highlighted the importance of mentoring new hires and tackling employee burnout by rewarding efficiency rather than long hours.

Goenka's statements follow a letter from Perayil's mother to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani, criticizing the 'glorification' of overwork at the firm. The Ministry of Labour & Employment has announced an investigation into the alleged 'unsafe and exploitative work environment' at Ernst & Young.

(With inputs from agencies.)