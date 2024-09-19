Iconic Churchill Portrait Recovered After Two-Year Search

In a momentous ceremony at the Canadian Embassy in Rome, officials marked the successful recovery of the famed Winston Churchill portrait known as 'The Roaring Lion.' Stolen from Ottawa's Fairmont Château Laurier in late 2021, the portrait was rediscovered in Italy following an intensive two-year search by police.

Italian carabinieri handed over the portrait to Canadian Ambassador Elissa Goldberg, who commended the collaborative efforts between Italian and Canadian investigators. The photograph, taken by renowned Ottawa photographer Yousuf Karsh in 1941, is set to return to its original display location at the Fairmont Château Laurier.

Nicola Cassinelli, a Genoa lawyer, had bought the portrait in May 2022 and willingly returned it upon learning its significance. The case saw the arrest of a 43-year-old man from Powassan, Ontario, charged with theft and forgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)