Lewis Hamilton Criticizes FIA President's 'Racial Element' Comments

Lewis Hamilton voiced concerns on Thursday regarding FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's recent comments, which he believes have a 'racial element.'

During an interview with motorsport.com, Ben Sulayem compared drivers' swearing in Formula 1 to behavior in rap music, stating, 'we have to differentiate between our sport — motorsport — and rap music.'

Hamilton, a seven-time champion, criticized these remarks, noting their stereotypical nature. 'If you think about it, most rappers are black. So it says, We are not like them,' Hamilton said, ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

(With inputs from agencies.)