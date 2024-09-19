Lewis Hamilton Criticizes FIA President's 'Racial Element' Comments
Lewis Hamilton expressed concerns over FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's comments linking drivers' swearing in Formula 1 to rap music, calling it a racial stereotype. Hamilton emphasized that such statements can be interpreted as racially insensitive, especially considering the association of rap music with black culture.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:29 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
Lewis Hamilton voiced concerns on Thursday regarding FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's recent comments, which he believes have a 'racial element.'
During an interview with motorsport.com, Ben Sulayem compared drivers' swearing in Formula 1 to behavior in rap music, stating, 'we have to differentiate between our sport — motorsport — and rap music.'
Hamilton, a seven-time champion, criticized these remarks, noting their stereotypical nature. 'If you think about it, most rappers are black. So it says, We are not like them,' Hamilton said, ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wall Street Seesaws Amid Jobs Data, Fed Comments
Tyagi Vows Loyalty to Nitish Kumar, Comments on Modi Government's Stability
White House Rebukes Putin's Comments on U.S. Elections
Yellen Withholds Comments on Steel Deal Blockage
U.S. Treasury Secretary Comments on Foreign Direct Investment Amid Steel Merger Controversy