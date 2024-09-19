Left Menu

Political Storm over Alleged Use of Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddus

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu claimed animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous YSRCP government, sparking a political uproar. The TDP backed the claim with a lab report, while YSRCP leaders called the allegations heinous and politically motivated. A demand for a thorough investigation ensued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:52 IST
A political storm erupted in Andhra Pradesh as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous YSRCP government's tenure.

Naidu made his assertions during an NDA legislative party meeting, accusing the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led administration of using substandard ingredients, including animal fat, in preparing the sacred sweets.

The TDP circulated a lab report from a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, which allegedly confirmed the presence of beef tallow, lard, and fish oil in the ghee samples used for making the laddus. This report triggered significant backlash from YSRCP leaders, who accused Naidu of making heinous allegations for political gains.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh supported Naidu's claims, emphasizing that the lab results unequivocally proved the use of animal fat. However, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) did not issue an immediate response.

Senior YSRCP leader YV Subba Reddy condemned Naidu's allegations, stating that they undermined the sacredness of the deity and hurt the sentiments of devotees. He challenged Naidu to swear before the deity on his claims and warned of possible legal action.

Amid the heated exchanges, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Y S Sharmila demanded a CBI probe to determine the veracity of the allegations. The BJP also expressed concern, urging the state government to investigate the matter.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP MLA Raja Singh underscored the gravity of the betrayal of faith and heritage, calling for immediate action. Meanwhile, past claims about the quality of ghee procurement further added to the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

