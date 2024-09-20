Netflix Unveils Teaser for Thrilling 'Squid Game' Season 2

Netflix has released a teaser for the highly anticipated second season of the global hit Korean drama series 'Squid Game'. The teaser was launched at Netflix's annual Geeked Week festival in Atlanta, Georgia, and it promises another gripping chapter in this thrilling narrative.

The new season brings back Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, also known as Player 456, who returns to the deadly game three years after his initial victory. The official synopsis reveals that Gi-hun, who had previously chosen not to go to the States, reenters the competition with renewed determination.

Joining Jung-jae are popular South Korean actors Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo, along with an ensemble of newcomers. The second season of 'Squid Game' is set to premiere on Netflix on December 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)