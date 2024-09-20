Left Menu

Netflix Unveils Teaser for Thrilling 'Squid Game' Season 2

Netflix has released a teaser for the second season of the popular Korean drama series 'Squid Game'. The new season, featuring Lee Jung-jae and other returning actors, follows the intense survival game three years after Player 456's victory. It will premiere on December 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:41 IST
Netflix Unveils Teaser for Thrilling 'Squid Game' Season 2
Represtative Image Image Credit: Netflix
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix has released a teaser for the highly anticipated second season of the global hit Korean drama series 'Squid Game'. The teaser was launched at Netflix's annual Geeked Week festival in Atlanta, Georgia, and it promises another gripping chapter in this thrilling narrative.

The new season brings back Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, also known as Player 456, who returns to the deadly game three years after his initial victory. The official synopsis reveals that Gi-hun, who had previously chosen not to go to the States, reenters the competition with renewed determination.

Joining Jung-jae are popular South Korean actors Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo, along with an ensemble of newcomers. The second season of 'Squid Game' is set to premiere on Netflix on December 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024