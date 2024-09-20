EY India Chairman Regrets Missed Funeral, Commits to Harmonious Workplace
Rajiv Memani, the Chairman of EY India, has expressed deep regret over missing the funeral of 26-year-old employee Anna Sebastian Perayil, who succumbed to stress-induced complications according to her mother.
In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Memani conveyed his condolences and vowed to prioritize the well-being of EY's employees, emphasizing a commitment to a harmonious work environment.
The government has announced an investigation into the work practices at EY, following allegations of a high-stress working environment that came to light post Anna's tragic death.
