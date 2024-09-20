Left Menu

EY India Chairman Regrets Missed Funeral, Commits to Harmonious Workplace

Rajiv Memani, Chairman of EY India, expressed regret for missing the funeral of a 26-year-old employee, Anna Sebastian Perayil, whose death was attributed by her mother to workplace stress. Memani committed to fostering a harmonious workplace and ensuring employee well-being as a top priority.

Updated: 20-09-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajiv Memani, the Chairman of EY India, has expressed deep regret over missing the funeral of 26-year-old employee Anna Sebastian Perayil, who succumbed to stress-induced complications according to her mother.

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Memani conveyed his condolences and vowed to prioritize the well-being of EY's employees, emphasizing a commitment to a harmonious work environment.

The government has announced an investigation into the work practices at EY, following allegations of a high-stress working environment that came to light post Anna's tragic death.

