EY India Chairman Regrets Missed Funeral, Commits to Harmonious Workplace

Rajiv Memani, the Chairman of EY India, has expressed deep regret over missing the funeral of 26-year-old employee Anna Sebastian Perayil, who succumbed to stress-induced complications according to her mother.

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Memani conveyed his condolences and vowed to prioritize the well-being of EY's employees, emphasizing a commitment to a harmonious work environment.

The government has announced an investigation into the work practices at EY, following allegations of a high-stress working environment that came to light post Anna's tragic death.

