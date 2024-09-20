Left Menu

IICF Dissolves Committees to Expedite Dhannipur Mosque Construction Amidst Fund Crunch

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) has dissolved four committees to focus on securing mandatory clearances to expedite the Dhannipur mosque project in Ayodhya, stalled due to fund shortages. IICF aims for better coordination and resource mobilization, having raised only Rs 1 crore in four years.

Lucknow | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:33 IST
The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), established by the Sunni Central Waqf Board to oversee the Dhannipur mosque's construction in Ayodhya, has dissolved four key committees to hasten resource mobilization for the stalled project.

This decision came during a meeting chaired by IICF's chief trustee and Sunni Central Waqf Board chairman Zufar Faruqi in Lucknow on Thursday, as reported to PTI.

The IICF now aims for better coordination and expeditious procurement of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act clearances to appeal for overseas community donations, according to trust members.

