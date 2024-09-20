Left Menu

Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Ghee Quality Issues Revealed

A controversy arose over the quality of ghee and alleged presence of animal fat in the famous Tirupati laddus distributed at the Lord Venkateswara shrine. Tests confirmed the presence of lard, leading to the suspension of the supplies and initiation of blacklisting and legal actions against the ghee suppliers.

Updated: 20-09-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:47 IST
  • India

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) are embroiled in a controversy over the quality of ghee used in their famous Tirupati laddus, following allegations of animal fat contamination. TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao announced that tests confirmed the presence of animal fat, specifically lard, in the samples.

Speaking at a press conference, Rao highlighted that the suppliers exploited the lack of in-house adulteration testing facilities and the weaknesses of relying on external labs. This, combined with unviable rates, resulted in substandard ghee being used in the laddus, he noted.

In response, TTD has suspended the supplies, initiated the blacklisting of the contractors involved, and outlined steps to impose penalties. The legal process is set to begin as concerns over food quality at the revered shrine intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

