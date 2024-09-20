Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Ghee Quality Issues Revealed

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) are embroiled in a controversy over the quality of ghee used in their famous Tirupati laddus, following allegations of animal fat contamination. TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao announced that tests confirmed the presence of animal fat, specifically lard, in the samples.

Speaking at a press conference, Rao highlighted that the suppliers exploited the lack of in-house adulteration testing facilities and the weaknesses of relying on external labs. This, combined with unviable rates, resulted in substandard ghee being used in the laddus, he noted.

In response, TTD has suspended the supplies, initiated the blacklisting of the contractors involved, and outlined steps to impose penalties. The legal process is set to begin as concerns over food quality at the revered shrine intensify.

