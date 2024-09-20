AR Dairy Defends Ghee Quality Amid Claims of Contamination at Tirupati Temple
AR Dairy has refuted allegations regarding the quality of ghee they supplied to Tirupati Lord Balaji temple, asserting that their product passed all necessary quality checks. They clarified that the ghee was provided only in June and July, complete with accredited lab reports, and is no longer being sent.
AR Dairy, a Dindigul-based company that supplied ghee to Tirupati Lord Balaji temple, announced on Friday that their product samples have been verified and cleared by relevant authorities, affirming its quality.
Company spokespersons informed reporters that ghee, supplied in June and July, was accompanied by duly accredited lab reports, asserting no deviations in quality. The firm was one among several vendors who provided ghee to the temple, and all required quality certifications were shared with the temple authorities.
Currently, AR Dairy is not supplying ghee to the Tirupati temple. Amidst allegations of inferior quality and presence of animal fat in the laddus at the shrine by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, AR Dairy maintains that their products are available for quality testing at all times and places.
